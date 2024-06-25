Tony Tarrant, Curraghatoosane, Ballybunion Road, Listowel.

Peacefully, on June 22nd, 2024, surrounded by his loving family and in the wonderful care of The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital, Kerry. Predeceased by his sister-in-law Mary Ellen Daly. Tony will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Liz, son Sam, daughter Leanne and her Partner Seán T, grandson Seán Óg, brother Pat, sister Maura, mother and father-in-law Nodie and Mossie Walsh, brothers-in-law Jerry and John Walsh and Declan Lennon, nieces Kerri, Alyssa and Emma, cousins, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

MAY HE REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, this Thursday evening, June 27th, from 5.00 pm to 7.00 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Friday morning at 11.15 am, with the Requiem Mass for Tony being celebrated at 11.30 am, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com , followed by burial afterwards in St. John Paul II Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel.Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K @ www.kerryhospice.com