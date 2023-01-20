Tony O’Connor of Derrylea, Oakpark, Tralee and formerly Ennismore,

Listowel, Co. Kerry

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday 22nd January from 6.00 to 8.00 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Monday morning at 11.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Tony will be celebrated at 12 noon (streamed on www.stjohns.ie ). Private Cremation will follow.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind (via “Donation” link below – www.guidedogs.ie), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Beloved husband of Nuala (née Culhane) and dear father of Fergal and Daragh, brother of the late James and Tise, brother-in-law of the late Joan.

Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandson Shane, daughters-in-law Dolores and Katie, sisters-in-law Pauline & Betty, nephews, nieces, his loyal dog Lucy, relatives, neighbours and friends.