Tony O’Connor of Derrylea, Oakpark, Tralee and formerly Ennismore,
Listowel, Co. Kerry
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday 22nd January from 6.00 to 8.00 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Monday morning at 11.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Tony will be celebrated at 12 noon (streamed on www.stjohns.ie ). Private Cremation will follow.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind (via “Donation” link below – www.guidedogs.ie), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Beloved husband of Nuala (née Culhane) and dear father of Fergal and Daragh, brother of the late James and Tise, brother-in-law of the late Joan.
Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandson Shane, daughters-in-law Dolores and Katie, sisters-in-law Pauline & Betty, nephews, nieces, his loyal dog Lucy, relatives, neighbours and friends.
Recommended
Property price inflation decreases in KerryJan 21, 2023 16:01
Man who died following workplace accident in Killarney laid to rest this morningJan 21, 2023 10:01
Two Kerry beaches named in Top 10 of Ireland's Best BeachesJan 20, 2023 17:01
Ryanair announces increased flights from Kerry AirportJan 20, 2023 13:01
Kerry hotel voted Ireland's best in Reader Travel AwardsJan 21, 2023 15:01