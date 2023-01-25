Tommy Sugrue, late of Cahersiveen & Emlaghmore Ballinskelligs.

Advertisement

Peacefully surrounded by his loving family in the gentle care of the staff at the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.

A wonderful husband to Eileen, proud father to Frank, Marion, Raymond & Sharon, doting grandfather to Holly, Jodie, Eddie & expectant baby Sugrue, father-in-law to Julie, Siobhán & Richard, brother to Maureen, Michael, Patrick & Eileen, brother-in-laws, sister-in-laws, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours & friends. Pre-deceased by his brother Jimmy.

Reposing at his residence this evening in Emlaghmore (V23NF74) from 7-30pm and in Dalys Funeral Home Cahersiveen on Friday evening from 6pm-8pm. Service in The Island Crematorium Cork on Saturday at 12 noon followed by cremation.

Family flowers only. Donations If Desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.