Tommy Sugrue, late of Cahersiveen & Emlaghmore Ballinskelligs.
Peacefully surrounded by his loving family in the gentle care of the staff at the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.
A wonderful husband to Eileen, proud father to Frank, Marion, Raymond & Sharon, doting grandfather to Holly, Jodie, Eddie & expectant baby Sugrue, father-in-law to Julie, Siobhán & Richard, brother to Maureen, Michael, Patrick & Eileen, brother-in-laws, sister-in-laws, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours & friends. Pre-deceased by his brother Jimmy.
Reposing at his residence this evening in Emlaghmore (V23NF74) from 7-30pm and in Dalys Funeral Home Cahersiveen on Friday evening from 6pm-8pm. Service in The Island Crematorium Cork on Saturday at 12 noon followed by cremation.
Family flowers only. Donations If Desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.
Recommended
Gardaí investigate Killarney stabbingJan 25, 2023 13:01
Planning granted for 43 apartments in KillarneyJan 26, 2023 09:01
Michael Healy-Rae appointed Chair of Special Committee on Assisted DyingJan 26, 2023 08:01
Alleged human trafficking victim tells court that Tralee men were violentJan 26, 2023 08:01