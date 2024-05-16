The family of a Tralee woman who stole a children’s hospital charity box to buy heroin, are in despair at the addiction treatment she has received, the court has heard.

Fionnuala Moloney of Arlington Lodge, Tralee, who is in her 40s, has 170 previous convictions as far back as 1989.

She recently pleaded guilty to stealing a charity box for Crumlin Children’s Hospital from the Daily Grind café in Tralee in October 2022.

Advertisement

The court heard she has long-standing addiction issues to alcohol and heroin, and Ms Moloney was heavily sedated on prescription medication during her sentencing hearing.

The court heard Ms Moloney was seen on CCTV removing the Crumlin Children’s Hospital charity box from the café, although she originally told gardaí it was someone dressed up as her.

It is not known how much money was in the box as it was never recovered.

Advertisement

Garda Sean Burke told the court she has 170 previous convictions as far back as 1989, including 107 for theft.

He agreed with prosecuting barrister Tom Rice that when Ms Moloney is at liberty, she gets involved in dishonesty offences to fund her heroin addiction.

He agreed life has taken her down the wrong path, and she has been in and out of custody for 20 years.

Advertisement

Defence barrister Richard Liston said she needs residential treatment; that’s what her family want, and her mother’s heart is broken.

Mr Liston said Ms Moloney, who was falling asleep during the hearing, was heavily sedated with prescription medication but her condition is deteriorating over the years.

He said even when she is involuntarily admitted to hospital, she may only be there a night and she is gone again, while she suffers schizophrenic delusions when in custody.

Advertisement

Mr Liston said it is a health service matter but she is getting no treatment, and her family is in despair.

Judge Sinead Behan said she cannot be in custody, and cannot be out.

Judge Behan added Ms Moloney will die if she’s left out, and addressing the barristers, she said we all have a responsibility here.

Advertisement

Judge Behan remanded her in custody to 24th June, to seek a psychiatric report from Limerick prison, and directed the probation service to look at residential treatment centre options for her.