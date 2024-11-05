Tom O' Connor, Cahir, Kenmare. On the 4th of November, 2024 and in his 95th year, Tom passed away peacefully, in the tender care of the Doctors, Nurses and Staff at Kenmare Community Nursing Unit and in the presence of his heartbroken family. Beloved husband of Noreen (nee Tangney). Loving father of Geraldine (Maybury), Billy, Denis, Susan and T.P. Adoring grandfather of Sadhbh, Liam, Katy, Gaspar, Martha and Emile. Predeceased by his brother Cormac, sisters Maura, Eileen, Frances and Mairéad, son-in-law Mike Maybury. Sadly missed and dearly loved by his wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, brother Liam, sisters Anna and Betty, daughters-in-law Dolores and Célia, Geraldine's partner Chuck and Susan's partner Ricky, sisters-in-law Ann and Elsie, brother-in-law Roger, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, great-grandnephews, great-grandniece, relatives, neighbours and his many friends across GAA and farming circles.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam

Reposing at O' Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Wednesday evening (November 6th) from 6.00pm to 8.00pm. Requiem Mass for Tom will take place on Thursday morning (November 7th) at 11.00am in Holy Cross Church, Kenmare, which will be live streamed on http://kenmareparish.ie/ followed by burial in the Old Kenmare Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Kenmare Community Nursing Unit or Rockmount Care Centre.

Tom's family would like to take this opportunity to thank the staff at the Clonfert Ward in University Hospital Kerry, Dr Hilda Crushell, the Director of Nursing, the Nurses and Staff of Kenmare Community Nursing Unit, Rockmount Care Centre Kilgarvan and his Home Help Team for their exceptional care and kindness shown to Tom.