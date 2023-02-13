Tom Long, Ballydowney, Killarney and formerly of Kilcolman, Ventry.

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Wednesday evening from 4.00pm to 7.00pm. Funeral cortége arriving at the Prince of Peace Church, Fossa, Killarney on Thursday morning at 10.40am for Requiem Mass at 11.00am, followed by burial in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery, Killarney. The Requiem Mass for Tom will be live streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/fossa-parish.

Family Information: Tom, Formerly of Kilcolman, Ventry. Peacefully at University Hospital Kerry. Much loved husband of Bríd and loving father of Rónán, Colm, Cian, Neasa, Caitríona, Cormac and Eoin. Deeply missed by his loving wife and family, sons-in-law Paul and Gerry, daughters-in-law Finola and Sinéad, his grandchildren Diarmaid, Dara, Lorcan, Éamon, Marc, Katie, Ella, Michael, Matthew, Conal, Aoibhe, Sarah, Caoimhe, Cillian and Ailbhe, sister Maureen Mc Kenna, brother Joe, extended family and many friends. Predeceased by his parents John and Catherine, his brothers John, Patty and Mike and his sisters Treasa and Bridie.

Ní imithe uainn ach romhainn"