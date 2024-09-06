Tom Hughes of Cordal East Castleisland, passed unexpectedly on September 4th 2024.

Predeceased by his parents Jack and Annie and his brothers Seán, Matt and Daniel. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Sheila (nee O'Sullivan), his children Seán, Ellen (Enright), Ann Marie (O'Connor), Eugene and Thomas, daughter-in-law Moira, sons-in-law Mossie and Denis, his adored grandchildren Kieran, Emma, Megan, Millie, Elsie, Moss, Tommy and Stella, his sisters Ann and Teresa, brother Paddy (Danny) , sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home Church Street Castleisland on Sunday evening ( 8th of September) from 4pm to 6pm.

Removal from his residence on Monday morning at 11:30am and arriving to Cordal Church, where the Requiem mass for Tom Hughes will be celebrated at 12 noon.

Burial Afterwards in Tobar Na Bhfionn Cemetery, Cordal.

House Private Please.