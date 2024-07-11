Tom Harmon of Listrim, The Spá, Tralee.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday (14th July) from 3 to 5 pm. Funeral arriving to the Church of the Purification, Churchill on Monday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Tom will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/churchill ). Interment afterwards in Réalt na Mara Cemetery, Churchill. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Kerry Cork Health Link Bus (www.kerrycancersupport.com ), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Family Information:

Tom Harmon of Listrim, The Spá, Tralee, Co. Kerry, died unexpectedly on 9th July 2024, beloved husband of Mary, dearest father of Marion, Jeremiah & Dan and brother of Mary (Buckley), Maurice, Dan and the late Denis.

Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren Aibhhín, Harry, Joshua, Alison, Donnchadh, Clodagh & Caoimhe, son-in-law James, daughters-in-law Melissa & Una, brothers-in-law John, Patsy, Jerry & Tim, sisters-in-law Ann & Maryann, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Rest in Peace