Tom Friel Knockataggle More, Kilcummin, Killarney.
Sadly missed by his mother Bridie, sisters Maura and Helen, brothers Michael and Tim, brothers-in-law John and Terry, sisters-in-law Marie and Katie, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and wide circle of friends.
"May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace"
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney Sunday evening December 29th, from 4.00pm to 6.00pm.
Funeral arriving at Our Lady Of Lourdes Church, Kilcummin on Monday morning at 10.30am where the Requiem Mass for Tom Friel will be celebrated at 11.00am,
Burial afterwards in Old Kilcummin Cemetery, Killarney
Requiem Mass can be live streamed here: https://www.churchservices.tv/kilcummin
House Private Please
