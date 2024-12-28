Advertisement

Tom Friel

Dec 28, 2024 13:25 By receptionradiokerry
Tom Friel

Tom Friel Knockataggle More, Kilcummin, Killarney.

Sadly missed by his mother Bridie, sisters Maura and Helen, brothers Michael and Tim, brothers-in-law John and Terry, sisters-in-law Marie and Katie, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

"May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney Sunday evening December 29th, from 4.00pm to 6.00pm.

Funeral arriving at Our Lady Of Lourdes Church, Kilcummin on Monday morning at 10.30am where the Requiem Mass for Tom Friel will be celebrated at 11.00am,

Burial afterwards in Old Kilcummin Cemetery, Killarney

Requiem Mass can be live streamed here: https://www.churchservices.tv/kilcummin

Advertisement

House Private Please

Leave condolence
Share this article
RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus