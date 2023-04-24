Tom Fitzgerald of Radharc na Catrac, Upper Camp, Tralee and formerly Ballyhale, Kilkenny & London, died peacefully on 25th April 2023, beloved son of the late John & Nacie, cherished husband of Peggy and dear brother of Mike, Denis, Tadhg, Catherine, Brigid and the late John.
Sadly missed by his loving family, his nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, sisters-in-law, relatives and many friends.
Reposing at his home in Upper Camp (V92 T276) on Thursday (27th April) from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Camp, on Friday morning at 11.30am where the Requiem Mass for Tom will be celebrated at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Camp Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
