Tom Dennehy, Ballybeg, Currow; peacefully, on May 23rd 2024, in his 91st year, with his family by his side, under the excellent care of the Palliative Care Team at University Hospital Kerry. Dearly beloved husband of the late Mary (nee McCarthy). Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his son William, daughters Marion and Elaine, sons-in-law Niall and Tom, daughter-in-law Mary, his adored four grandchildren Kate, Tommy, Tomás and Ellen, his sisters Marie Karas (Chicago) and Margaret Flannery (Dublin) brother Hugh (Chicago), brother-in-law Jimmy, sister-in-law Julie, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Also remembering today his deceased brother Liam (Dublin) and sisters Helen (Dublin) and Catherine (Abbeyfeale).

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland, on Sunday evening (May 26th) from 6pm to 8pm. Removal from his residence on Monday morning at 10.30am arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Currow, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Michael's Cemetery, Killeentierna Currow. The Mass will be livestreamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/coticcurrow