The death has occurred of
Timothy (Timothy O) O'Sullivan
Peacefully in the company of his loving family, Timothy (Timothy O). Beloved husband of the late Kaye (Griffin), loving father of Grace, Anita and Carrie and adored GaGa of Maria, Michael, Lara and Lily. Very sadly missed and dearly loved by his son-in-law Gerald Culhane, brother Pat, sister Mai Lynch, sister-in-law Eileen, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours, a wide circle of friends and the Healy Rae's. Predeceased by his sister Josie Devane.
"May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace"
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Saturday evening 18th January 2025 from 4.00pm to 8.00pm. Funeral arriving at St Mary's Church, Beaufort on Monday morning at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11.00am, burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery, Beaufort. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/st-marys-beaufort Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to Palliative Care, University Hospital Kerry.
