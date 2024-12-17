Timothy (Tim) Rahilly, Aunaskirtane, Rathmore, passed peacefully, on December 16th 2024, at University Hospital Kerry. Predeceased by his mother and father, brothers Denis and John, and sisters Eileen and Margaret.

Loving husband of Mary, sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sons Donal and his wife Sheila, John Joe and his wife Sheila, daughters Hannah, Marie and her husband Darren, and Eileen and her husband Ger. Much loved by his grandchildren, Fidelma, Cliona, Darragh, Rachel, Emer, Sinead and Jack, great-grandchildren Aidan and Killian, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of Friends.

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at O' Keeffe's Funeral Home, Rathmore,(P51 PW88), on Wednesday 18th December from 6pm to 8pm.

Timothy's Funeral cortege will leave his residence on Thursday Morning at 10:30am, traveling to the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Shrone, for his Requiem Mass at 11:15am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The Funeral Mass will be livestreamed here.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Rathass Ward at University Hospital Kerry.

House Strictly Private Please.