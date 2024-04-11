The death has occurred of
TIMOTHY (TIM) MURPHY
SNEEM, CO. KERRY and WOLVERHAMPTON
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 10th, surrounded by his loving family, in the wonderful care of all the staff at Cork University Hospital.
Predeceased by his loving wife Evelyn, son Patrick, son-in-law Anthony, brother Mick and sisters Maura and Joan.
Sadly missed by his children Catherine, Timmy and Caroline, grandchildren Jack, Caitlin and Darragh, son-in-law Alastair, daughter-in-law Caroline, brother Paddy, sister-in-law Noreen, nieces, nephews, extended family and a wide circle of friends.
'MAY HIS GENTLE SOUL REST IN ETERNAL PEACE'
Reposing at O' Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Friday, April 12th from 5.00pm to 7.00pm.
Requiem Mass for Timothy (Tim) will take place in St. Michael's Church, Sneem on Saturday, April 13th at 11.00am.
Burial immediately afterwards in Sneem Cemetery.
Timothy's Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on :
and select Streamed Masses, etc. (St. Michael's)
Family flowers only please, by request.
Donations in lieu, if desired to:
(Home from home accommodation for families of patients in Cork hospitals)
Timothy's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.
Enquiries to Drummond Funeral Directors, Sneem.
