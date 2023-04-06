Advertisement

Timothy Anthony Harty

Timothy Anthony Harty

Timothy Anthony Harty of Ballymacquin, Ardfert & formerly Ballyheigue, peacefully on 5th April 2023 at Aperee Living, Tralee, beloved husband of Joan (nee Langford) and dear brother of Martin.

Sadly missed by his nephews Mossie & Kieran, niece Anne, grand nephews, grand nieces, sister-in-law Julie (Diggins) and her family, his relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday from 6 pm to 8 pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at 11 am on Tuesday in St. Mary’s Church, Ballyheigue (streamed on www.churchmedia.tv/st-marys-church-ballyheigue-1). Interment afterwards in St. James’ Cemetery, Ballyheigue.

