Timothy Anthony Harty of Ballymacquin, Ardfert & formerly Ballyheigue, peacefully on 5th April 2023 at Aperee Living, Tralee, beloved husband of Joan (nee Langford) and dear brother of Martin.
Sadly missed by his nephews Mossie & Kieran, niece Anne, grand nephews, grand nieces, sister-in-law Julie (Diggins) and her family, his relatives, neighbours and friends.
Rest in Peace.
Advertisement
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday from 6 pm to 8 pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at 11 am on Tuesday in St. Mary’s Church, Ballyheigue (streamed on www.churchmedia.tv/st-marys-church-ballyheigue-1). Interment afterwards in St. James’ Cemetery, Ballyheigue.
Recommended
Ombudsman received over 100 complaints from Kerry last yearApr 6, 2023 13:04
Killarney Outlet Centre hosting Easter partyApr 6, 2023 13:04
Kerry Gardaí encouraging people from all backgrounds to apply to Garda Trainee programmeApr 6, 2023 13:04
Council urged to tell short-term let operators they can disregard warning letters as regulations delayedApr 6, 2023 13:04
Horse and pony beach races suspended indefinitelyApr 6, 2023 17:04