Tim Smith, Carrigadav, Castlegregory, died peacefully on 9th November 2024 surrounded by his loving family, in the tender care of the Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. after an illness borne with unwavering courage and strength.

Beloved husband of Karen, treasured daddy of his adored daughters Lily and Pippa, dearest son of Liz and John and cherished son-in-law of Liz and Pat.

Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, his sister Beckie, brothers Jonathan and David, sister-in-law Kate, brothers-in-law Ali and David, aunty Kathy, uncle William and aunt Teresa, cousins Matt and Ben, David's wife Karen, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many, many friends.

At Rest.

Reposing at home in Carrigadav, Castlegregory (V92 WN82) on Wednesday 13th November from 3.00pm to 7.00pm. Cremation at The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Cork which will be Live Streamed on https://www.islandcrematorium.ie/services/ on Thursday 14th November at 12.00pm. All welcome to attend.

Tim's family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to all of the amazing staff, who Tim was so fond of, in the many hospital departments that cared for him and all the palliative care services, under the guidance of his pal Dr. Patricia Sheahan, for their outstanding support and extraordinary compassion, going above and beyond the call of duty.

Advertisement

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K.