Thomas (Tom) O’Connor, Killiney, Castlegregory.

Predeceased by his parents John and Mary and his nephew Timmy.

Deeply loved and sadly missed by his two sisters Marie and Dora, brother Johnjoe and sister-in-law Joan, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, friends and neighbours.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Lynch's Funeral Home, Castlegregory, V92F208, Friday 7th June from 6.00pm to 8.00pm. Arriving at Saint Mary’s Church, Castlegregory on Saturday, the 8th of June at 11:30am for 12.00 noon Requiem Mass, burial afterwards in Killiney cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed on http://www.hogansfuneralhome.com

Advertisement

Enquiries to Sean or John at Lynch's Funeral Home Castlegregory 0876865632 or 0667121119