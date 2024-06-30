Thomas (Tom) Murphy, Allaghee Mor, The Glen, Ballinskelligs, passed peacefully in the Palliative Care Unit at University Hospital Kerry surrounded by his loving family on Saturday June 29th 2024.

Sadly missed by his much loved brothers Sean, Con and Barth, his sister in-law Margaret, niece, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephew, extended family, kind neighbours and his many friends. Pre-deceased by his sister-in-law Joan.

May his Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Reposing in Fitzgerald’s Funeral Home Waterville Monday evening, July 1st, from 6pm-7:45pm followed by removal to the Sacred Heart Church, The Glen arriving at 8:30pm.

Requiem mass to celebrate Thomas (Tom) Murphy, will take place on Tuesday morning at 11am followed by burial in the New Cemetery, The Glen.

Mass will be live-streamed here

Family flowers only

Donations If Desired to the Palliative Care Unit Tralee.