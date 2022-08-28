Thomas (Tom) Lyne, Coumduff, Annascaul.

Thomas (Tom) Lyne, died peacefully on the 28th of August 2022 at Palliative Care Unit, Tralee. Predeceased by his wife Bridie, and sisters Mary and Joan. Sadly missed by his daughter's Mary and Joan, and his sons Johnny, Thomas, Michael and Patrick, grandchildren Sorcha, Jack, Rowan, Sibéal, Darragh, Eoin, Aoibhín and Donnacha, daughters in law Aisling, Bríd and Rhonda, son in law David, brother in law Joe, niece, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace

Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Dingle on Tuesday evening (Aug 30th) from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Remains to arrive Sacred Heart Church, Annascaul on Wednesday morning for 11 a.m. Requiem Mass https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/paroiste-naomh-muire-dingle (Annascaul Mobile Camera Tab) followed by interment in Ballinclár Cemetery.