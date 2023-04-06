Thomas Tom Foley, 54 Lartigue Village, Listowel, Co. Kerry and formerly of Gortdromosillihy, Moyvane, passed away peacefully on Thursday 6th April, 2023. Predeceased by his beloved wife Maureen (Nee Halpin) son Tommy, granddaughter Michelle and grandson David. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sons Jim, Sean and Jer, daughter Kathleen, his adored grandchildren, Pat, Maurice, Linda, Christopher, Leah, Shauna, Niall, Mark, Aimee and Clodagh, great-grandchildren, daughters in law, Bridie, Breda, Margaret and Mary, sister Nell, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.
May his gentle soul rest in peace
Reposing at Finucane's Funeral Home, Moyvane on Sunday evening from 4pm to 6pm. Arriving to the church of the Assumption, Moyvane on Monday morning for 11.00 a.m. requiem mass. Burial afterwards with his beloved wife Maureen in Ahavoher Cemetery, Moyvane. Family flowers only.
The Foley family would like to thank the Matron and staff of Kilcara Nursing Home and the staff at UHK for their dedicated care and kindness to Tom.
