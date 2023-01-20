Thomas (Tom) Barrett, Cottage, Gneeveguilla, Rathmore, Co. Kerry and late of Ballinahalla, Cordal, Castleisland, Co. Kerry. Peacefully on Saturday 21st January 2023, in the tender and loving care of the staff at Our Lady of Lourdes Care Facility, Kilcummin Village, Killarney, Co. Kerry.

Predeceased by his loving wife Agnes (née Cremin) and his brothers and sisters. Deeply regretted by his sister-in-law Mary, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Advertisement

Reposing at St. Brigid's Funeral Home, Gneeveguilla, on Sunday 22nd January from 4 pm to 6 pm and removal to the Church of the Holy Rosary Gneeveguilla, immediately afterwards. Requiem Mass on Monday at 10 am in the Church of the Holy Rosary, Gneeveguilla. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/church-of-the-holy-rosary-rathmore