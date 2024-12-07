Thomas P (Tom) Noonan, Cahirdown, Listowel and formerly of Knockreagh, Milltown.

Retired Garda Síochána, Listowel.

Peacefully on 5th December following a short illness, surrounded by his family.

Beloved husband of Bridie, adored father of Ashlin and cherished brother of Aggie (Ashford, Wicklow).

Predeceased by his parents Michael and Norrie and his sisters Eileen(Brophy) and Maura(Clifford).

Sadly missed by his son-in-law Adrian(Hickey), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends, neighbours and the show jumping community. Never forgotten by his precious dogs Poppy and Boris.

~ ~ ~ ~

Rest in peace, we love you.

~ ~ ~ ~

Reposing Sunday evening (8th December) at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine (V93XNE2)

from 4pm - 6pm.

Funeral arriving Monday morning (9th December) to The Sacred Heart Church Milltown for

Requiem Mass at 11am. Cremation Tuesday (10th) December at 2pm at The Island Crematorium

Ringaskiddy, Cork (P33DD71)

House private please.

Mass will be live streamed on

https://churchmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-sacred-heart

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society

The Noonan family would like to thank you for your kindness and support at this difficult time.