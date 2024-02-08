Advertisement

The death has occurred of

Thomas O'Connor

Rae St., Tralee, Kerry

Thomas O’Connor, Rae Street, Tralee, Co. Kerry, passed away peacefully, on February 7th 2024, beloved son of Margaret and the late John

(Walla), dearest brother of Frank, Joan (Moriarty), Mary (Geaney), John, Marguerite (Moynihan), Peter and David.

 

Sadly missed by his loving family, nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts, brothers-in-law Jimmy, Sean and Brendan, sisters-in-law Maria, Nuala and

Clodagh, relatives and many friends.

 

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday (February 9th) from 6.00 p.m. to 8.00 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on

Saturday morning at 9.30 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Thomas will be celebrated at 10.00 a.m. Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery.

 

Rest in Peace.

 

