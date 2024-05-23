The death has occurred of
Thomas O'Carroll
Thomas O'Carroll of Gortnaskeha, Ballybunion and formerly Listowel died peacefully on Thursday 23rd May 2024 at St Joseph `s Unit, Listowel Community Hospital, in the company of his family and the amazing staff. Pre-deceased by his loving wife, Bridgie, nee Breen (Aug `23) his parents, Mary and Tom, sisters, Eileen, Bridie, Maureen, Sr. Kathleen & Sr. Teresa, brothers, John and Fr. Jerry.
Fondly remembered by his loving sons, Gerard, Paul and Brian, daughters-in-law, Dominique, Claudette and Myra, grandchildren, Yann, Lucca, Kilian, Dale, Saoirse and Tadhg, sister, Anne Marie,brother Jimmy, nieces, nephews, extended family, wonderful neighbours and great friends.
Rest in Peace
Reposing in Lynch's Funeral Home, Ballybunion on Friday 24th May from 6.00 to 8.00 pm. Thomas' Funeral cortege will leave his son Brian's home in Gortnaskeha for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St John's Church, Ballybunion on Saturday 25th May. Burial will take place immediately afterwards in Killehenny cemetery.
For those unable to attend, Requiem Mass will be live-streamed on www.facebook.com/stjohnsparishballybunion.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Alzheimer's Society.
