Thomas Hearne of Mitchel's Square, Moyderwell, Tralee, passed away peacefully on December 13th at University Hospital Kerry.
Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his brothers; William (Bill), Tinnahalla, Killorglin, Martin, Eugene & Colm, sisters-in-law Teresa, Elaine & Philomena, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours & many, many friends. Predeceased by his sister Theresa Hearne.
Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis
Reposing this Monday evening (16th December) at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin from 6pm - 7.30pm
Followed by removal to St. James' Church Killorglin.
Requiem Mass for Thomas Hearne will be celebrated on Tuesday morning at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery Killorglin.
Requiem Mass will be live streamed on mcn.live
