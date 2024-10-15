The death has taken place of Thomas Costello, Ballinorig, Causeway and late of Liscahane, Ardfert, who passed away suddenly at home on 15th October 2024.

Predeceased by his mother and father John and Margaret Costello, his beloved brothers Brendan and John.

Tom will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his devoted wife Eileen, son JJ, daughters Irene and Mary, cherished grandson Kyle. Deeply regretted by his sister Margaret O Reilly, sisters-in-law Freda and Joan, brother- in- law Bernard, nieces, nephews, cousins especially Michael Hanifin and Lawrence Costello, extended relatives, neighbours and friends.

May His Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Reposing Thursday, 17th October, at Casey's Funeral Home, Causeway from 6 pm- 8pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Thomas on Friday at 12 noon in St. Brendan's Church, Ardfert livestreamed on St Brendan’s Church followed by burial in The New Abbey Cemetery Ardfert.

House private please.