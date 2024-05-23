Theresa Ann O’Sullivan née Griffin, Shanakill and formerly of Marian Park, Tralee.

Pre-deceased by her husband Tony, her parents Elizabeth and Joe and her sister Aileen

Cherished mother of Luke, Anthony, Cheryl and Rebecca.

Sadly missed by her loving family – her sons, daughters, grandchildren Cillian, Lilly, Andrea, Cayden and Olivia, brother Gerald, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday from 5.00PM to 6.30PM. Funeral arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Rathass, Tralee on Saturday morning at 9.40AM for 10.00AM Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.

House Private Please.

Enquiries to McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee.