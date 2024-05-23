Theresa Ann O’Sullivan née Griffin, Shanakill and formerly of Marian Park, Tralee.
Pre-deceased by her husband Tony, her parents Elizabeth and Joe and her sister Aileen
Cherished mother of Luke, Anthony, Cheryl and Rebecca.
Sadly missed by her loving family – her sons, daughters, grandchildren Cillian, Lilly, Andrea, Cayden and Olivia, brother Gerald, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.
May She Rest in Peace
Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday from 5.00PM to 6.30PM. Funeral arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Rathass, Tralee on Saturday morning at 9.40AM for 10.00AM Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.
House Private Please.
Enquiries to McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee.
Recommended
Gardaí appeal for witnesses following serious collision near CampMay 23, 2024 13:16
Just 22 percent of Kerry's declared local election candidates are femaleMay 23, 2024 13:12
Plans needed now to meet future housing demand for older people in KenmareMay 23, 2024 13:11
Initial compensation payments made to 197 children harmed in care of South Kerry CAHMSMay 23, 2024 13:09
Motorists advised to be careful as Rás Tailteann enters KerryMay 23, 2024 12:18