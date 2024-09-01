Thecla O'Connor (nee McGillicuddy), An Caisleán Mór, Castleisland, Scartaglen and formerly of Gneevguilla.

Peacefully, on the 31st of August 2024 in the presence of her family in the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.

Predeceased by her husband Neily, son Paudie, brothers Dan and Timmy and his wife Catherine, and her parents Fred and Eily McGillicuddy.

Thecla will be dearly missed by her son Fergus and her sisters; Mary, Joan, Theresa, Laura, Breda, Margaret, Eileen, Ann, Esther and Bernadette, grandson Darragh, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Rest in peace.

Funeral arrangements

Reposing in Daly’s Funeral Home, Scartaglen on Sunday (1st of September) from 5pm until 7pm.

Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 12 noon in the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, Scartaglen.

Burial in Scartaglen Cemetery.

Advertisement

A donation box for the Palliative Care Unit will be available at the Funeral Home, in acknowledgement of the excellent care and kindness extended to Thecla by all of the staff in the Palliative Care Unit, UHK.