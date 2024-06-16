Advertisement

Teddy Lynch

Jun 16, 2024
Teddy Lynch

Teddy Lynch of Killeen Road, Tralee.

Died peacefully at home surrounded by his heartbroken family on 16th June 2024, beloved husband of Ina, dearest father of Siobhan & Donal and brother of Joe (San Francisco), Gerald (Boston), Mary (Edwards- Tralee) and the late Patsy (Tralee) and Donie (Causeway).

 

Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandsons Darragh & Daniel, their mother Pauline, son-in-law John, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

 

Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Tuesday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Teddy will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net). Interment afterwards in Clogher Cemetery, Ballymacelligott, Tralee.

 

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. (via “Donation” link below – Kerry Hospice Foundation), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

 

Rest in Peace.

Condolences (2)

Jim Tansley

Jun 16, 2024 15:13

May he rest in peace a lovely person

Mary & Jimmy Molyneaux, Jupiter Florida

Jun 18, 2024 12:12

Our deepest sympathies to Ina, Siobhan and Donal and your families on Teddy’s passing. Our condolences also to Mary & Michael and all of the Lynch families. Teddy will be remembered for being such a sweet man and the kindest neighbor. Rest In Peace, Teddy

