Teddy Lynch of Killeen Road, Tralee.

Died peacefully at home surrounded by his heartbroken family on 16th June 2024, beloved husband of Ina, dearest father of Siobhan & Donal and brother of Joe (San Francisco), Gerald (Boston), Mary (Edwards- Tralee) and the late Patsy (Tralee) and Donie (Causeway).

Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandsons Darragh & Daniel, their mother Pauline, son-in-law John, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Tuesday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Teddy will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net). Interment afterwards in Clogher Cemetery, Ballymacelligott, Tralee.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. (via “Donation” link below – Kerry Hospice Foundation), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Advertisement

Rest in Peace.