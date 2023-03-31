Ted Casey, Fern Hill, Killowen, Kenmare, y and Sutton, Dublin, formerly of Direen, Black Valley. On the 2nd of April, 2023, Ted passed away peacefully in the tender care of the Nurses and Staff at Kenmare Nursing Home and in the presence of his loving family. Beloved husband of Nuala (nee Hurley), loving dad of Miriam (Egan), Mike, Louise (Moriarty) and Tim, adoring grandad of Jennifer, Emily, Jake, Sarah, Ellie and Isla. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Agnes, his brothers Michael, Jack, Donal, Bernie and his sister Peg (Foley).

Sadly missed and dearly loved by his wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, brother Pádraig, sons-in-law Edward and Seán, daughter-in-law Shanna, brother-in-law Jerry, sisters-in-law Josie, Agnes and Nancy, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives, neighbours and his many friends.

May Ted's Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing at O' Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Tuesday evening (April 4th) from 6.00pm -8.00pm. Requiem Mass for Ted will take place on Wednesday morning (April 5th) at 11.00am in Holy Cross Church Kenmare which will be live streamed on www.kenmareparish.com MASS (live streaming) followed by burial in Holy Cross New Cemetery, Kenmare.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Rockmount Care Centre