The death has occurred of Stephen Caulfield, Forest View, Coolroe, Glenbeigh and formerly of An Spidéal, Co. na Gallimhe. Stephen passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family and in the kindness and care of the staff of St Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15. He was predeceased by his parents, Sean & Julia Caulfield, his brothers Joe and Martin, and his sisters Marie, Maura, Kate, Áine, Nora, Brigid and Margaret. Stephen will be sadly missed by his loving wife, Doreen, his children Aidan, Linda Elaine, and Stephen; his sons-in-law, Brian and Stephen; and his grandchildren, Darragh, Liam, Clodagh, and Hugo. Much loved and regretted by his brother John, sisters Eileen and Teresa, his nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Is féidir teachtaireacht comhbhróin a fhágáil ar an nasc comhbhróin thíos.

Reposing at Brennan’s funeral home on Sunday (22nd September) from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral mass on Monday at 11am in St James’ Church, Glenbeigh. Mass will be live streamed on https://mcn.live › Camera › st-james-church-glenbeigh Burial afterwards to St Finian’s Cemetery Waterville, Co. Kerry.

Advertisement

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Maple Ward, Connolly Hospital c/o Blanchardstown Hospital Society.