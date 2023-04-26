Stephen Reidy, Tiershanahan, Ballyheigue. Reposing at Hartnett's Funeral Home, Ballyheigue V92 WTK8 on Friday 28th April from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem mass will take place on Saturday 29th April in St. Mary's Church, Ballyheigue at 11am and burial afterwards to St. James Old Cemetery, Ballyheigue. May he rest in peace.
Sadly missed by his loving family, loving wife Liz, Stepsons Russell and Billy, Cousins, Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.
The mass will be live streamed on www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/ballyheigue
