Apr 2, 2024 07:57

Sr. Marie Patricie Lynch (Catherine Lynch), Sisters of Mercy, Queensland, Australia and formerly of Kielduff Post Office, Tralee. Funeral will take place in Australia. A Remembrance Mass for Sr. Marie Patricie Lynch ‘Catherine Lynch’ will take place in the Chapel, University Hospital Kerry tomorrow (Wed) at 1.10pm. Enquiries to Sheehan Funeral Directors, Farranfore