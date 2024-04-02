Advertisement

Sr. Marie Patricie Lynch (Catherine Lynch),

Apr 2, 2024
Sr. Marie Patricie Lynch (Catherine Lynch), Sisters of Mercy, Queensland, Australia

and formerly of Kielduff Post Office, Tralee.

Funeral will take place in Australia.

A Remembrance Mass for Sr. Marie Patricie Lynch ‘Catherine Lynch’ will take place in the Chapel, University Hospital Kerry tomorrow (Wed) at 1.10pm.

Enquiries to Sheehan Funeral Directors, Farranfore

