Sr. Helen Hartnett FMA, Salesian Sisters, Caherdavin, Limerick. Formerly of Granagh, Derraulin, Bruree, Listowel and Johannesburg South Africia. December 2nd 2023 peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Milford Care Centre. Predeceased by her parents Mary and Patrick and brother-in-law Kevin. She will be sadly missed by her sisters Carmel, Vera, Nora and her brother Dan, her nieces and nephews Annmarie, Jennifer, Maryellen, Patrick, Dominic, Eamon, James and Patrick, grandnieces and grandnephews, sister-in-law Maureen, brother-in-law Kevin, relatives and friends and her Salesian Sisters in Ireland and South Africia.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Sunday (3rd December) from 4pm to 6pm. Funeral arriving at Christ the King Church, Caherdavin on Monday (4th December) for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Tournafulla Cemetery Co. Limerick.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

Advertisement

Sr. Helen’s Requiem Mass will be live-streamed on https://www.caherdavinparish.com/live-stream/