Sr. Eileen Keating PBVM, Matlock, England / Cahersiveen, passed peacefully at home in Matlock Convent on 11 September 2024, following a long illness bravely borne, surrounded by her wide family circle of Presentation Sisters, her brother, sisters, Ruta and other members of the Holy Family Community, Sheffield, who were close to her heart.

Sr Eileen Keating, Provincial of the Presentation Sisters, England. Daughter of the late Maurice and Eileen Keating, dearly loved sister of Mary, John, Patricia, Catherina, Margaret and Josephine. Eileen ministered in New Zealand, Latin America, Ireland and for the past 39 years in England, serving as the Provincial Leader for the past 10 years. She will be sadly missed by her beloved Presentation Sisters, her brother and sisters, her brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, her nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, Ruta and other members of the Holy Family Community, relatives and friends across the world.

May Eileen rest in peace and enjoy the unfolding of her new life.

Reposing at her family home in Cahersiveen on Monday evening, 30th September, from 4pm to 8pm and Tuesday, from 4pm to 8 pm followed by removal to the Daniel O’Connell Memorial Church arriving at 8.30pm.

Funeral Mass for Sr. Eileen Keating PVBM will be celebrated on Wednesday at 11am followed by burial in Holy Cross Cemetery.

Funeral mass will be live streamed on churchservices.tv/cahersiveen