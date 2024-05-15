The death has occurred of
Sr. Attracta Carmody
Sr. Attracta Carmody, Presentation Convent, Castleisland, Co. Kerry and formerly of Clountubrid, Listowel and the Convents of Killarney, Caherciveen and Cork. Peacefully on May 15th 2024 at the Bon Secours Hospital Tralee. Predeceased by her father John, her mother Elizabeth and her brothers John and Tom. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by the Presentation Sisters, her brothers Richard (Cork), Fr.Brendan S.J. (PP Moyvane), her sisters Patricia (Tralee) and Mai (Tipperary), sister-in-law Marie, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, her dearly cherished great-grandniece, all extended family, relatives and a large circle of friends.
Reposing at the Presentation Convent Chapel, Castleisland on Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal to the adjoining Castleisland Parish Church on Friday morning at 10/45 am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in The Presentation Convent Cemetery. The Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/castleisland
''Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dilis''
