Advertisement
The Funeral Mass for Sr Anna Lynch will take place in Houston Texas on Wednesday April 10th. Details to follow.
The Funeral Mass for Sr Anna Lynch will take place in Houston Texas on Wednesday April 10th. Details to follow.
Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus
Recommended
Kerry nursing home among most recent batch of HIQA inspection reportsMar 31, 2024 13:10
Kerry People encouraged to Think Before You Pour this EasterMar 31, 2024 13:10
Bishop offers every Easter blessing to Kerry parishesMar 31, 2024 13:05
No winner of last night's lotto jackpot worth over €6.5 millionMar 31, 2024 11:05
Councillor urges Uisce Éireann to provide definite completion date for works in ArdfertMar 31, 2024 11:05