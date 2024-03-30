The death has occurred of Sister Maureen Clifford, RSJ, Coolnacallee, Currans, Farranfore. Co. Kerry

Sister Maureen Clifford, RSJ, Coolnacallee, Currans, Farranfore and Australia and New Zealand, passed away peacefully on March 29th, 2024 in the loving care of the staff at Killarney Nursing Home.

Beloved daughter of the late Paddy and Nellie. Predeceased by her sisters Helen (Matthews), Nuala (O’ Shea) and Gerardine and by Nuala’s late husband Jimmy. Deeply regretted by Sisters of Saint Joseph, her brothers Pat, George, Denis and John, her sisters-in-law Mary, Hannah, Margaret and Cáit, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandniece and great-grandnephews, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

May her Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Reposing at Killeentierna Parish Centre, Currow on Easter Sunday (31st March) from 03.00pm to 05.00pm.

Maureen’s remains will arrive at the Church of Saint Therese and Saint Colmcille, Currans on Easter Monday (1st April) for 11.00a.m. mass. Burial afterwards in Saint Michael’s Cemetery, Killeentierna, Currow.

Mass will be live-streamed on Killeentierna Churches Facebook Page.

Enquiries to Sheehan's Undertakers, Farranfore.