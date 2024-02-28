Sister Evelyn Maguire

The death has occurred of
Sr. Evelyn Maguire
The unexpected death has occurred of Sr. Evelyn Maguire, Presentation Convent, Lixnaw on Tuesday 27th February, 2024. Sr. Evelyn is predeceased by her parents Kathleen and Owen, her brother Felim and sister Maura,(Presentation Convent, Clonmel). Evelyn will be sadly missed by her Presentation family, her relatives in Mayo, Fermanagh, Cork, Dublin and a wide circle of friends.
Ar dheis dé go raibh a hanam dilis
Reposing at Buckley/Finucane Funeral Home, Lixnaw, on Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem mass will be celebrated for Sr. Evelyn in St. Michael's Church, Lixnaw on Friday at 11.00 am streamlined on http://www.churchcamlive.ie/lixnaw-parish-live. Sr. Evelyn will be laid to rest in the Sisters' Cemetery, Presentation Convent, Lixnaw.
