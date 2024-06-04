Siobhan Nagle, passed peacefully on the 29th May 2024.

Daughter of the late William and Joan Nagle and sister of the late Maurice. Sadly missed by her sister Maura (Murphy), brother in law Noel, sister in law Angela, niece Joanne, nephews Timothy, Liam, Paul, Alan, relatives and Friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at Murphy's funeral home, Barraduff, this Tuesday evening from 6.00pm to 7.30pm. Removal at 7.30pm to St. Joseph's Church Rathmore.

Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday morning at 11.00am, burial afterward in the adjoining cemetery.

Requiem Mass will be live streamed here: St. Joseph Church Rathmore