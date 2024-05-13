Siobhan Brosnan née O’Sullivan, Upper Tullig, Kilflynn & formerly Tralee and the U.K

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Tuesday (14th May) from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral arriving to Our Lady of Fatima & St. Senan’s Church, Irremore on Wednesday morning at 10.45 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Siobhan will be celebrated at 11.00 a.m. (streamed on www.irremorechurch.com) Interment afterwards in Kilfeighney Cemetery, Lixnaw.