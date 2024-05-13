Siobhan Brosnan née O’Sullivan, Upper Tullig, Kilflynn & formerly Tralee and the U.K
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Tuesday (14th May) from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral arriving to Our Lady of Fatima & St. Senan’s Church, Irremore on Wednesday morning at 10.45 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Siobhan will be celebrated at 11.00 a.m. (streamed on www.irremorechurch.com) Interment afterwards in Kilfeighney Cemetery, Lixnaw.
Advertisement
Recommended
Murphy signs two-year contract to become Ulster head coachMay 13, 2024 13:03
Striker Miedema to leave Arsenal at end of seasonMay 13, 2024 13:04
78% rise in drug driving incidents in Kerry over last 3 yearsMay 13, 2024 13:18
Over €7 million in funding announced for rural regeneration projects in KerryMay 13, 2024 13:20
Ireland South MEP calls for derelict housing SWAT teams to be set up by local authoritiesMay 13, 2024 13:16