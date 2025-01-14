Sheila Pigott, Rockfield, Tralee Road, Killarney.

Sheila passed away peacefully in her 93rd year surrounded by family and in the wonderful care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Nursing Home.

Sadly missed by her sister Peggy (Brosnan), brothers Timmy, Michael, Willie and David, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives, staff and residents of Our Lady of Lourdes Nursing Home and many friends. Sheila is pre-deceased by her sisters Hannah, Mary and Nora and her brothers Johnny and Tom.

"May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home this Tuesday the 14th of January from 7:15pm to 8:30pm. Funeral arriving at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kilcummin at 10:40am on Wednesday morning for Requiem Mass at 11:00am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery. The Requiem Mass for Sheila will be livestreamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/kilcummin