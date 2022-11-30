Sheila Murphy née Casey, Marian Terrace, Killarney and late of Deenagh Lodge, The Demesne, Killarney.

Peacefully surrounded by her family in the loving care of the Management and Staff of Killarney Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Liam and loving mother of Mary, Sheila, Jerry, Connie and Kate. Sadly missed and dearly loved by her family, sons-in-law Kieran Forde, Pat Leahy and Eoghan Donnellan, daughters-in-law Catherine and Yvonne, much loved Nana of David, Alison, Steven, Adam, Juliette, Tricia, Lia, Laura, Mark and Tara, her dear sister Eileen Clifford and brother John Casey, sister-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends and the residents and staff at Killarney Nursing Home. Predeceased by her sisters Mary, Kathleen and Peggy and her brothers Denis and Con.

"May She Rest In Peace"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Friday evening from 7.15pm to 8.30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday afternoon at 2.00pm in St Mary's Cathedral, followed by burial in The New Cemetery. The Requiem Mass for Sheila will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to the Alzheimers Association.