Sheila Fitzgerald (nee O'Sullivan)

Ruislip, London & Lambs Head, Caherdaniel and formerly of Fermoyle, Sneem.

Sheila will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her loving husband Gerald and daughter Breda, her extended family, relatives, friends and neighbours. Predeceased by her parents Patrick and Bridget and brother Peter.

May She Rest In Peace

Funeral Mass on Monday, 20th March, at 7.00pm in the Sacred Heart Church Ruislip HA48NN. The Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/ruislipsacredheart.

Reposing at St. Michael's Church, Sneem, on Tuesday, 21st March, from 7.30pm to 8.30pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday, 22nd March, at 11am. Burial afterwards in Sneem Cemetery. The Mass will be live streamed on www.stmichaelschurchsneem.org.