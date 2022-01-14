Sheila Edgeworth née O' Driscoll Mortara, Ballylongford and formerly of Kilconly, Ballybunion

Sheila's funeral cortege will depart her residence in Mortara on Monday the 17th of January 2022 arriving for 2:30pm Requiem Mass in St. Michael the Archangel Church, Ballylongford after which Sheila will be laid to rest in Ahavallen Cemetry.

In the interest of safety for all, the house will be private please.

The death has occurred of Sheila Edgeworth (née O’Driscoll) Mortara, Ballylongford and formally of Kilconly Ballybunion Co.Kerry. Sheila passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at University Hospital Kerry on Thursday morning January 13th 2022. Sheila is predeceased by her husband Pat Joe, her parents Ellen and Jim, brother Pat Joe, sisters, Eileen, Peg, Maureen and Bridie R.I.P. She is deeply regretted and sadly mourned by her daughter Noreen, son-in-law James, granddaughter Sarah (Long of Ballybunion), sister-in-law Margaret, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, kind neighbours, family relatives and friends.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

It is respectfully requested that those attending Sheila's funeral would strictly maintain all social distancing guidelines, wear a face-mask and avoid shaking hands. Please respect and adhere to the HSE and Government guidelines at all times.