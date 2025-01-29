Seán (Seanie) O'Connor

The death has occurred of

Seanie passed away peacefully in the loving care of the Matron and staff at Lystol Lodge, Listowel, on 28th January, 2025. Predeceased by his parents Jack & Bridget, brothers Jimmy and Mike and sisters Phil and Maureen.

Sadly missed by his stepdaughters Margaret, Mary, Bridget, Ellen & Lily and their mother Betty, sister-in-law Mary (Charleville), nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Finucane's Funeral Home, Moyvane, V31 W221 on Thursday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Arriving to St. Bartholomew's Church, Athea on Friday morning at 11.45 a.m. for 12 noon requiem mass, livestreamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/athea. Interred afterwards in Holycross Cemetery, Athea.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to a charity of your choice.