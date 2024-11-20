The death has occured of Seán Scanlon, Clochan an Uagh, Ballinskelligs, Co. Kerry.
Loved Son of Liz, adored brother of Darragh, Calum, Ellie and Michael.
Sadly missed by his heartbroken family - his mother, brothers, sister, nanny, aunts, cousins, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends especially the Goggins.
Look at the Stars, see how they shine for you.
Reposing in Dalys Funeral Home, Cahersiveen on Friday evening (Nov 22nd) from 5pm-8pm.
Arriving to St Michael the Archangel Church, Dungegan, Ballinskelligs on Saturday afternoon (Nov 23rd) for requiem Mass at 12-30pm.
Burial afterwards in Kinnard Cemetery.
Requiem Mass will be livestramed
