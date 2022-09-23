SEAN O'SULLIVAN (Third)
Old Tahilla, Sneem, Co. Kerry
Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Monday, September 26th from 6.00pm to 7.00pm followed by removal to St. Patrick's Church, Tahilla arriving at 7.45pm approx. Requiem Mass for Sean O'Sullivan (Third) will take place in St. Patrick's Church, Tahilla on Tuesday, September 27th at 11.00am. Burial immediately afterwards in Sneem Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, by request. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Cancer Research.
Advertisement
Enquiries to Drummond Funeral Directors, Sneem
Recommended
Outdoor dining area in Killarney set to open in OctoberSep 23, 2022 17:09
Solar grant scheme welcomed by Kerry Green PartySep 24, 2022 18:09
Swimmer taken to hospital following rescue at Ballyheigue BeachSep 24, 2022 18:09
Ballybunion man named Best Dressed Man at Listowel RacesSep 23, 2022 13:09
Best Dressed Lady picked at Listowel Harvest Racing FestivalSep 24, 2022 15:09