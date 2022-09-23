SEAN O'SULLIVAN (Third)

Old Tahilla, Sneem, Co. Kerry

Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Monday, September 26th from 6.00pm to 7.00pm followed by removal to St. Patrick's Church, Tahilla arriving at 7.45pm approx. Requiem Mass for Sean O'Sullivan (Third) will take place in St. Patrick's Church, Tahilla on Tuesday, September 27th at 11.00am. Burial immediately afterwards in Sneem Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, by request. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Cancer Research.

Advertisement

Enquiries to Drummond Funeral Directors, Sneem