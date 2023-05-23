Seán O'Sullivan, Late of Orchard Close, Killarney and Slaheny, Kilgarvan.

Beloved husband of the late Peggie and loving father of Mary, Barry, Rory, Sandra and the late Kieran. Sadly missed and dearly loved by his family, son-in-law Timmy O'Donoghue, daughters-in-law Pauline O'Shea and Marnie Corscadden, his grandchildren Kieran, Eva, Kieran, Alison, Daisy, Lily-Mae, Megan, Conor, Sarah and David, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends and his former work colleagues in Killarney Post Office.

Advertisement

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Thursday evening from 5.00pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to St Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 10.30am, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery. The Requiem Mass for Seán will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to the Rockmount Day Care Centre, Kilgarvan.