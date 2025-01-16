Séan O'Sullivan

Séan passed away peacefully at home on the 15th of January. Deeply missed by his beloved son Jason, his brothers Donie and Liam, sisters-in-law Noreen and Francis, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

"May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace"

Reposing at his home in Coolies, Muckross, V93 N8WK this Friday the 17th of January from 4:00pm to 7:00pm. Funeral arriving at Muckross Church Saturday morning at 9:40am for Requiem Mass at 10:00am. A private cremation will take place afterwards.