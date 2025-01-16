The death has occurred of
Séan O'Sullivan
Séan passed away peacefully at home on the 15th of January. Deeply missed by his beloved son Jason, his brothers Donie and Liam, sisters-in-law Noreen and Francis, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, extended family, neighbours and many friends.
"May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace"
Reposing at his home in Coolies, Muckross, V93 N8WK this Friday the 17th of January from 4:00pm to 7:00pm. Funeral arriving at Muckross Church Saturday morning at 9:40am for Requiem Mass at 10:00am. A private cremation will take place afterwards.
